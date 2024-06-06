Four defendants appear in local court

VW independent staff

A total of four criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, May 30, and Wednesday, June 5. The results of the hearings, which were separate and unrelated, are listed below.

Jacob Grubb, 18, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 70 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew, and 30 days jail at a later date for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a first degree misdemeanor, and attempted vehicular vandalism, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Martin Burchfield also sentenced Grubb to 100 hours of community service and ordered him to pay a monthly probation fee and court costs.

Ezequiel Ibarra, 45, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for failure to comply with driver’s license laws, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to one year of community control, 30 days jail at a later date and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Samuel Cassidy, 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and a curfew. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Tralisa Lane, 32, Delphos, violated her bond by failing a drug test. Magistrate Christina Steffan set new bond at $25,000 cash, and a further hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.