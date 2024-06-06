Ricky “Rick” L. Clay

Ricky “Rick” L. Clay, 69, of Van Wert, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at his residence.

He was born September 8, 1954, in Van Wert, to Wilmer and Margaret (Mosier) Clay, who both preceded him in death. On June 7, 1974, he married Debra (Baker) Clay, who survives.

He is also survived by his children, Chad Clay, LeAnn (James) Hill and Shaun (Beth) Clay, all of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Hanna (Jesus) Luna, Lucas Clay, MaeLynn Clay, Grayden Clay and Alexzander Clay; and his siblings, James Clay, Scott (Christopher Johnsen) Clay, Audrey Snyder, Rita (Kevin) Whittington and Pauline (Josh) Ferguson.

He enjoyed playing Santa at the Children’s Garden in Van Wert, spending time with his grandchildren, performing magic tricks and taking pictures.

In addition to his parents, he was prededed in death by a sister, Carole McGillvary; brothers in law, Montie McGillvary and Stephan Snyder; and brothers, Donny Zolman, Jerry Ferris and Richard Clay.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Drake, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.