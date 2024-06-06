Streets to close for MSVW Block Party

VW independent staff

Some of downtown Van Wert will be closed off for Main Street Van Wert’s annual Block Party on Friday, June 21.

Starting at 12 p.m., S. Jefferson St., from W. Main St. to Town Creek and W. Central Ave., from S. Jefferson St. to S. Washington St. will be closed. Starting at 2:30 p.m., W. Main St. from N. Shannon St. to S. Washington St., and N. Jefferson St. to W. Main St. to W. Jackson St. will be closed to traffic.

The Block Party, which will run from 4-10 p.m. that day, will feature live entertainment via the Feel Good Friday concert series at Fountain Park, gourmet food trucks, a corn hole tournament, the Van Wert Freedom Cruise, bounce houses and other activities for families to enjoy.