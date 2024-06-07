Active shooter training planned locally

VW independent staff

If you drive by Van Wert High School/Middle School on Saturday, June 29, you’ll notice a large law enforcement presence on the grounds, but keep in mind it’s just a drill.

Van Wert City Schools, along with the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert Fire Department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct active shooter training from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day. During that time, no one will be permitted to enter any of the buildings.

According to Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest, approximately 100 student volunteers will take part in the drill, along with 20 staff volunteers. He also said administrators from Crestview, Lincolnview and Vantage Career Center have invited to attend as well.