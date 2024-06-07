Council to vote on pair of measures

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council’s first meeting of June will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and council members are expected to hear the second reading of a pair of marijuana ordinances.

During the previous meeting held on May 29, council members voted 6-1 during the first reading of two pieces of legislation – a resolution that would rescind a previous ban of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city and an ordinance that would allow such a facility to locate in any B-3 zoned area of Van Wert. Repealing the ban not only would allow a licensed medical marijuana dispensary to open inside the city limits, but it could also allow it to eventually sell recreational marijuana, which became legal statewide last November.

Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers cast the only “no” vote on both pieces of legislation. Prior to the vote, she requested both measures be tabled and said she been contacted by a couple of residents who were against a dispensary in the city. During a council meeting in April, approximately 20 people showed up and those who spoke voiced support of a medical marijuana dispensary.

After Monday’s expected vote, a third and final reading/vote will take place on June 24. Both pieces of legislation require a simple majority for approval.

In other business on Monday, council members are expected to hear the second of three readings of an ordinance that would eliminate each of council’s seven committees (finance, streets and alleys, judiciary and annexation, properties and equipment, parks and recreation, health service and safety and economic development) and replace them with special committees on an as-needed basis. The vote on first reading was 5-2, with Bowers and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore cast the “no” votes. The legislation, which was proposed by Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas, will ultimately require six of council’s seven voting members to vote in favor of it.

Monday’s meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Council meetings are streamed live at vanwert.org then archived for later viewing.