Crestview baseball awards

The Crestview baseball program recently concluded its season with head coach Jim Wharton and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Special Awards (above): Preston Kreischer, Pitching Award, Jamey Davis, Memorial “Loyalty” Award; Hunter Jones, Offensive Knight Award, Rusty Hyitt, Memorial “Toughness” Award, Mason Springer Memorial “Leadership” Award; Bryson Penix, Pitching Award. NWC Scholar Athletes (below): Row 1 – David Cereghin, Preston Kreischer, Hunter Jones, Connor Sheets, Levi Grace, and Bryson Penix. Row 2 – Zaine Cereghin, Evan Hart, Huxley Grose, Braxtyn Couts, Derek Yinger, Hayden Buuck, and Owen Heckler. Absent: Nolan Walls. Photos submitted