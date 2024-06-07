The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview baseball awards

The Crestview baseball program recently concluded its season with head coach Jim Wharton and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Special Awards (above): Preston Kreischer, Pitching Award, Jamey Davis, Memorial “Loyalty” Award; Hunter Jones, Offensive Knight Award, Rusty Hyitt, Memorial “Toughness” Award, Mason Springer Memorial “Leadership” Award; Bryson Penix, Pitching Award. NWC Scholar Athletes (below): Row 1 – David Cereghin, Preston Kreischer, Hunter Jones, Connor Sheets, Levi Grace, and Bryson Penix. Row 2 – Zaine Cereghin, Evan Hart, Huxley Grose, Braxtyn Couts, Derek Yinger, Hayden Buuck, and Owen Heckler. Absent: Nolan Walls. Photos submitted

POSTED: 06/07/24 at 9:10 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports