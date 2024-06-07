Honor Flight to depart on June 11

VW independent staff

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight is preparing for its 27th mission to take 91 Veterans to Washington DC on Tuesday, June 11 to visit memorials built in their honor. The flight will include 86 Vietnam veterans, 4 Korean War veterans and one other veteran. Seven of the veterans have bronze stars and one has three bronze stars. Five earned Purple Hearts and three of the veterans served in multiple branches.

The group will departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, and the one-day itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans do not pay to fly.

Flag City Honor Flight Inc. is a 100 percent volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing veterans in northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County, and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit the war memorials in Washington DC at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and a commitment to honoring America’s heroes.

Flag City Honor Flight has two more flights scheduled this year: September 10 and November 12.