Next dean announced at OSU-Lima

Submitted information

The Ohio State University has selected Margaret Young as its next dean and director of The Ohio State University at Lima, effective July 1. Young has served as the interim dean and director of the campus since April, 2023.

“Meggie’s dedication to academic excellence is evident in her roles as a scholar, educator and leader at Ohio State Lima,” said Ryan J. Schmiesing, senior vice provost for external engagement. “I am grateful for her leadership as interim dean and director and am excited to continue working together to enhance access, affordability and academic distinction on our regional campuses.”

With her appointment, Young will oversee academic and student success programs; promote and support innovative teaching, learning and research; and build dynamic and supportive community relationships and partnerships, further enriching Ohio State Lima’s open-access campus.

Margaret Young

“I am so excited to continue the meaningful work of this past year — work that consistently fosters creation of new knowledge for the education our students,” said Young. “I am thrilled to come alongside talented faculty, tireless staff, determined community partners and leaders, and the great university I serve. I am looking so very forward to the good work and the many good things to come.”

Young joined the Lima campus in 2010 as an assistant professor in the School of Music and was promoted to associate professor in 2016. She served as honors director for Ohio State Lima from 2016-2019 and assistant dean from 2019-2021. As an Office of Academic Affairs faculty fellow, she was responsible for coordinating high-impact programs across the university’s regional campuses. In addition, she served as a member of Ohio State’s General Education Assessment Committee. She received Ohio State Lima’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2017.

As a scholar and instructor, she specializes in music education and piano pedagogy. She developed the service-learning course, “Drumming for Wellness,” which, in partnership with Mercy Health — St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, connects undergraduate students with patients with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers.

Ohio State Lima offers students access to world-class academics and impactful opportunities outside the classroom, including undergraduate research, leadership development, internships, community service-learning and engagement.

More than 1,500 first-year Ohio State students start their academic journeys on a regional campus. Students can complete the first one to three years of any of Ohio State’s 200-plus majors on the Lima campus before transitioning to the Columbus campus to complete their degree. 13 majors can be completed at Ohio State Lima.

“I’m excited to continue engaging with industry partners, community members, and our co-located institution Rhodes State College as we collaborate in meaningful, relevant ways to build a bright future for the Greater Lima region, both now and for years to come,” said Young.

Young earned her Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Texas at Austin, her Master of Music in piano performance and collaborative piano from Bowling Green State University, and her Bachelor of Arts in piano performance and music management from Luther College.

“I am grateful to the members of the search advisory committee, chaired by Dr. Cathann Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, for their diligent work throughout the search process,” said Karla Zadnik, interim executive vice president and provost. “Please join me in congratulating Dr. Young and expressing appreciation for her continued leadership of Ohio State Lima.”