ODOT shares weekly construction update

VW independent staff

In its weekly construction update, the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office said a pair of U.S. 30 overpasses in Van Wert County remain closed until further notice.

Stripe Road over U.S. 30 and Converse Roselm Road over U.S. 30 have been closed as a safety precaution since early May due to a bridge strike caused by an over-height vehicle.

ODOT also provided updates on other projects.

Lincoln Highway between Convoy Road and John Brown Road will have lane restrictions for resurfacing.

U.S 224 between U.S. 127 and the Putnam County line will be restricted to one lane for resurfacing.

Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road remains closed while crews raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. Work began on May 6 and is expected to last approximately 150 days.

Leeson Avenue between Ohio 118 (Shannon Street) and Rose Drive in the Van Wert closed on February 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.