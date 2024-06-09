OSHP announces plans for checkpoint
Submitted information
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired driver later this week.
The county where the checkpoint will occur will be announced the day before the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.
POSTED: 06/09/24 at 9:35 pm. FILED UNDER: News