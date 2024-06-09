Paulding Co. Fair kicks off fair season

VW independent staff

PAULDING — Ohio’s first county fair of 2024 – the Paulding County Fair – is underway at the Paulding County Fairgrounds in Paulding.

The fair kicked off on Saturday with a demolition derby and it continued on Sunday with the junior fair dog show, a kiddie tractor pull and a grandstand performance by Jackson Snelling from “The Voice.”

Today’s highlights include harness racing at 4 p.m., the prince/princess and Jr. King and Queen contest at 5 p.m., the Jr. Fair parade at 6:30 p.m., and the Jr. Fair King and Queen coronation at 7 p.m.

Tuesday will be senior citizens day at the fair, with a senior center lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by senior center entertainment from 12-1 p.m. Harness racing will be offered at 4 p.m. and veterans day bean supper will begin at 4 p.m.

Other highlights include the Jr. Fair feeder calf auction at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Wastin Neon Band at 8 p.m. Wednesday; a grandstand performance by county singer Adam Calvert at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; the NTPA tractor pull at 7 p.m. Friday; the Jr. Fair livestock auction and the Dave Stouffer antique tractor pull, both starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the closer, a grandstand rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by fireworks.

Admission to the Paulding County Fair is free and free rides will be offered from 1-10 p.m. each day, with a one hour break from 5-6 p.m.