Two more NPAC shows announced

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is set to host an exciting lineup this fall, bringing world-class entertainment to Van Wert. Mark your calendars for October 13 and November 2 if you listen to soulful blues or detective podcasts.

First, on October 13, the Robert Cray Band will be gracing the Niswonger stage. Blues icon. Soul man. Rock and roller. Robert Cray is all these things and more. The Georgia-born, Washington-raised musician first picked up a guitar after seeing the Beatles on TV then, having witnessed Jimi Hendrix perform in Seattle, determined that his destiny would follow a similar path. And so it turned out: across the past half-century Robert Cray has developed into one of American music’s most singular artists.

Robert Cray

With five Grammy Awards to their name and a career continuing into a fifth decade, Robert Cray and his band are known for their soulful blues and unforgettable live performances. Fans can expect an evening filled with Cray’s signature guitar work, smooth vocals, and a mix of classic hits and new material. For Cray’s biggest fans a VIP experience is available.

Following this, on November 2, true-crime fanatics and web sleuths will have their chance to be in the detective’s shoes with Cold Case Live, a brand-new live show that will take audiences on a fascinating journey to unlock the mysteries of – and potentially help solve – America’s most notorious cold cases. Hosted by retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy (“Real NCIS” and Starz TV’s “Wrong Man”), the international cold case expert has successfully solved hundreds of murders while working with detectives around the world to implement his methodology. We can’t think of a better way to spend Halloween weekend than with this show.

Cold Case Live is a deep-dive exploration into the world of unsolved crimes. The show will feature in-depth analyses, firsthand insights, reenactments and more during an evening of shocking revelations as host Kennedy takes audiences behind-the-scenes and walks them

through the process of solving cases. Together, they’ll inspect clues from chilling cases like the Zodiac Killer, the Golden State Killer, and the Jon Benét Ramsey case among others. Kennedy will also discuss developments in forensic techniques including investigative genetic genealogy that have changed the nature of cold cases in recent years (such as the Grim Sleeper case), and how technology and AI will shape the future of cold case investigations to help tip the balance in favor of justice. Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a Q&A session with Kennedy, and share their thoughts on who could have committed these crimes. To go deeper in the experience, add the exclusive VIP package.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Van Wert Live still has more in store for 2024, ensuring that Van Wert remains a cultural hub with a diverse array of performances and events. Stay tuned for further announcements and prepare for an unforgettable year of entertainment.

Both The Robert Cray Band and Cold Cases Live are expected to sell quickly, so be sure to secure your seats early. Members can get their tickets now, both shows are on sale to the public June 25. Tickets for the Robert Cray Band start at $25, and tickets for Cold Case Live start at $19. Both shows are also selling VIP experiences for their fans to have an even closer look. For more information and to purchase tickets, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday– Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.