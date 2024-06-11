Clarice J. Baker

Clarice J. Baker, 92, of Haviland, went to be with Jesus at 6:49 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, under the care of CHP Hospice of Van Wert.

She was born on January 25, 1932, in Butler, Indiana to Merton Alonzo Bell and MaDonna J. (Franks) Bell, who both preceded her in death.

Clarice graduated from Antwerp High School. She married the love of her life, John M. Baker, on February 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2003. They were married for 52 years. She went on to have three children. Faith and family were everything to her. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She loved Ohio State football and basketball, NASCAR, bingo, the Young and the Restless, Daniel O’ Donnell’s music, George Jones music and reading all kinds of Christian books. She had a strong faith and lived by example. She was always the voice of reason and gave the best advice; which will be terribly missed.

Clarice is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Coomer (Kevin Collins) of Fort Wayne, and Kathy Knittle of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Cathy (Jeff) Gerdes of Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren, James (Tammy) Coomer of Titusville, Florida, Angela (Clark) Merkle of Ohio City, Andy Knittle (Susie) of Van Wert, Danny (Carey) Gerdes of Wichita, Kansas, Craig Gerdes of Witchita, Kansas and Christa (Travis) Doolittle of Phafftown, North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Coomer of Titusville, Florida, Kyle Coomer of Titusville, Florida, Jetta Merkle of Ohio City, Emiree Knittle of Rockford, Creeden Knittle of Rockford, Natalie Gerdes of Wichita, Kansas, and Ben and family of Wichita, Kansas; one great-great- grandson, Waylan James Robert Coomer of Titusville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Daniel Baker; a great grandson, Gage P. Miller; three brothers, Merton J. Bell, Richard W. Bell and Harold L. Bell, and four sisters, Helen L. Hunter, Delores M. Stultz, Gladys M. Stultz and Donna L. Laney.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024 at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. P. Moquin of St. John Lutheran Church of Sherwood officiating. Interment will take place at Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.