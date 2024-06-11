Dora Mae Hoffman

Dora Mae Hoffman, 84, of Ohio City passed away Monday morning, June 10, 2024, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born April 23, 1940, in Van Wert County, the daughter of John ‘Fred’ and Phyllis L. (Prichard) Ainsworth, who both preceded her in death. On September 6, 1959, she married John H. Hoffman, who survives.

Along with her husband, family survivors include her two sons, Todd H. Hoffman of Orland, Indiana and Travis H. (Makenzie) Hoffman of Van Wert; four daughters, Kelly J. (Jason) Parrish of Ohio City, Lisa M. (Dale) Butler of Ohio City, Sheri D. (Matt) Taylor of Van Wert, and Leslie R. (Brian) Craft of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Ryan (Katie) Parrish, Ashley Parrish, Lauren Parrish, Whitney (Steve) Sealscott, Danielle (Andy) Parrish, Tisha Parrish, Chloe (Nathan) Butler, Livia (Kale) DeVoe, Claire (Mark) Butler, Ella (Ryan) Butler, Jayden (Ellen) Taylor, Brandt (Toni) Taylor, Harper (Mitch) Cromley, Trevor Craft, Tucker Craft, Kendall Hoffman and Ainsley Hoffman; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother Mike (Connie) Ainsworth of Ohio City, and one sister, Barbara Mager of Danbury, Texas.

She worked third shift at Teleflex for over 30 years. She was an extremely hard worker. During this time she developed several lifelong friendships.

Raising her six children was first and foremost the most important thing in her life. She made sure they wanted for nothing. She was a beautiful seamstress, excellent cook, loved classic country music and was a very creative decorator.

She was a huge fan of basketball, especially Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. She lived for March Madness. During this month we knew there was no time for small talk, only intense conversations about the games and the coaching. She and dad were always very competitive when their teams played, the Spartans and the Hoosiers often staying up all night just to watch them battle it out.

She enjoyed the opportunities to travel. Her adventures included a beautiful trip to Paris with her good friend Emi, an anniversary trip with dad to beautiful Hawaii with several other ornery couples, time spent at the lake, and of course many years at her beloved Sanibel Island with her family and good friends Jim and Janet Chick.

She had few words but huge actions of her love for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Ainsworth.

A private celebration of life for her family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, preferred memorials: Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center or the Ohio City Fire & E.M.S.

