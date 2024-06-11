Food pantry donation

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,000 to the Veteran’s Food Pantry in Lima. The money is from a Freedom Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established in 1928. Pictured from left to right are John Ream, Leading Knight; Betsy Potts, Food Pantry Supervisor; Mike Martz, Lecturing Knight; Al Zimmerman, PER, and Joe Ketchum, Food Pantry volunteer. Photo submitted