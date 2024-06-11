James (Jimmy) Wayne Lee Vibbert

James (Jimmy) Wayne Lee Vibbert passed away at his residence on Friday, June 7, 2024.

He was born on January 15, 1963 in Green Castle, Indiana, to Wanda (Judy) York who survives, and Marion Harold Vibbert, who preceded him in death May 2, 2017.

He is also survived by his siblings, William (Ted) Vibbert of Venice, Florida, Wanda Hammons of Jamestown, Kentucky, Rodney “Charlie” (Myrna) Vibbert, Frank (Carrieann) Vibbert of Convoy, Sue (Mark) Pugsley of Van Wert, and Donald Vibbert of Van Wert.

His children where his life, Kara (Corey) Brotherwood plus their three grandkids, Robert (Alison) and four grandkids, Micheal (Jennifer) plus two grandkids, Kylie (Chuck) McConahy plus four grandkids, Lorissa (Corbin) plus two grandkids, Daniel (Courtney) and seven grandkids, Keith (Destinee) Hough plus five grandkids, William (Steph) plus three grandkids, James plus two grandkids, Johnny (Michaela) plus three grandkids, and several nieces and nephews.

Also preceding him in death was his best friend, Rick (Ricky) Stemen.

His passion was masonry work where he was a “Master” Mason with the Fort Wayne Bricklayers Union No. #4. There wasn’t a brick he couldn’t lay. He loved tinkering around and was a “jack” of all trades. If you needed it done he would figure it out. His mother and grandkids meant the world to him. When his siblings needed him he was there. Family meant everything to him. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Legacy Barn at Lincoln Ridge Farms, 6237 Lincoln Highway, Convoy. Please bring a photo and memory of your favorite story to share together along with a toast to Jim at 7 p.m.



Online condolence may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.