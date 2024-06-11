Randall J. Gorman

Randall J. Gorman, 73, of Van Wert passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 10, 2024, at St. Rita’s Medical Center of Lima after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on April 23, 1951, in Van Wert to Morris R. Gorman and Mary Jean (Finkhousen) Gorman. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Philip Bruce Gorman and one sister, Sandra Kay Gorman.

Randy’s love for flying began back in 1970 when he was inspired by some crop dusters who were using a grass lane at their family farm. That grass lane then became a functional runway for planes that continues to be used today. Randy was an accomplished pilot who held many ratings including IFR and Commercial Multi Engine Ratings. He flew for a number of companies including TAS Aviation in Defiance, Island Airlines, and Griffing Flying Service in the Lake Erie area. His passion for aviation was instrumental in other family members obtaining their pilot’s licenses, which has become a family legacy that continues today. Outside of flying, Randy enjoyed working on the family farm, boating, fishing, shooting sports and living the island life of Lake Erie.

Randy is survived by two brothers, Shawn (Michelle) Gorman of Van Wert and Todd (Alexandra) Gorman of Worley, Idaho; four sisters, Diana (Steven) Pollock, Shelly (Chuck) Eberle, Teresa (Kurt) Schalois all of Van Wert and Kathy (Tom) Reed of Port Clinton; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Cricket.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert with Father Charles Obinwa and Father Chris Bohnsack officiating. A celebration of life will also be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday night at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Middle Point Fire Department.

