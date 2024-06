Stripe to be honored at open house

VW independent staff

An open house is planned for retiring Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Jim Stripe, who has been with the VWCBDD since 1975 and has served as superintendent since 1988.

The open house will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Thomas Edison Preschool Gym, 813 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. The public is welcome to attend.