Free fishing days set for this weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual free fishing days, scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, will give all residents a chance to fish at any public waterway without a license. This includes Lake Erie, the Ohio River, and Ohio’s public lakes, reservoirs, streams, and rivers.

June 15 and 16 will be the only weekend of the year on which residents 16 years old and older can fish public waters for free without purchasing a fishing license. Anglers under 16 can fish for free year-round and are not required to hold a license. All other fishing regulations, size requirements, and bag limits apply.

Ohio’s free fishing days will be held Father’s Day weekend, June 15-16. ODNR photo

Ohio’s free fishing days offer a unique chance to try fishing for the first time. Here are some tips for those just starting out:

Consider a person’s age and skill level and keep the trip simple.

Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.

Use live bait to increase the odds of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

Take plenty of photos and bring snacks.

Be patient. Be prepared to spend time untangling lines, baiting hooks, waiting for a bite, landing fish, and taking pictures.

“A weekend of fishing is the perfect way to celebrate the start of summer and spend time outdoors with friends and family,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “With hundreds of public locations to choose from, the Buckeye State offers anglers the chance to cast a line close to home or at a coveted destination.”

Ohio’s variety of waterways offer exceptional fishing. Including Lake Erie, the Ohio River, the thousands of inland lakes, reservoirs and ponds, and streams, Ohio is home to an abundance of fresh water and public fishing opportunities.

The Division of Wildlife works to improve spawning habitat, construct fish attractors and structures, and conserve fish populations through regulations. In 2023, ODNR stocked nearly 41 million fish in Ohio waters. More than 200 locations statewide are stocked annually with species such as walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass.

Outside of the free fishing days June 15-16, all anglers 16 years old and older are required to have a valid fishing license to take fish, frogs, and turtles. Licenses can be purchased at participating agents, at wildohio.gov, or on the HuntFish OH mobile application. A one-year resident fishing license is $25.