ODOT seeking comments on projects

LIMA – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects, including four in Van Wert County.

ALLEN COUNTY

County Road 185 bridge maintenance over Interstate 75 (PID: 109907)

ODOT is proposing to perform bridge maintenance on the County Road 185 (Hillville Road) bridge over Interstate Route 75 near interstate mile marker 138, located about 2 miles southwest of the village of Bluffton.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures of County Road 185. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. Interstate traffic will not be impacted.

Construction is scheduled to occur in the summer and fall of 2025.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/109907

DEFIANCE COUNTY

Ohio 249 bridge surface sealing (PID: 119043)

ODOT is proposing to seal the surface of the bridge that carries Ohio 249 over the St. Joseph River approximately 0.1 miles east of the Indiana border, located just east of the intersection of Ohio 249 and Conkle Road.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is scheduled to occur in the spring through the fall of 2025.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/119043

PAULDING COUNTY

Township Road 33 bridge replacement (PID: 113849)

The Paulding County Engineer, in partnership with ODOT, is proposing to replace the bridge that carries Township Road 33 over Flatrock Creek at mile marker 4.75, about 1.5 miles southwest of the village of Payne.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is scheduled to occur in the summer of 2026.

Work along this route will occur in the regulated floodplain of Flatrock Creek. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/113849

PAULDING/PUTNAM COUNTIES

Ohio 114, 637, and 613 drainage improvements (PID: 115739)

ODOT is proposing to construct improved drainage systems along Ohio 111, Ohio 637, and Ohio 613.

Paulding County

Ohio 114 from mile marker 12.022 to 12.425, just east of the village of Haviland.

Ohio 637 from mile marker 13.609 to 14.117, just west of the unincorporated community of Junction.

Putnam County

Ohio 613 from mile marker 1.203 to 1.742, just east of the unincorporated community of Hartsburg.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is scheduled to occur from the spring through the fall of 2026.

Work along Ohio 114 this route will occur in the regulated floodplain of Prairie Creek. Work along Ohio 637 will occur in the regulated floodplain of Little Flatrock Creek. Impacts to these floodplains are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/115739

PUTNAM COUNTY

Ohio 190 roadway reconstruction (PID: 119866)

ODOT is proposing to reconstruct and raise the profile of the road as well as replace twin culverts that carry an unnamed tributary to the Auglaize River under Ohio 190 at mile marker 5.62. The work will occur about 1.2 miles northeast of the village of Fort Jennings.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is scheduled to occur in the summer and fall of 2026.

Work along this route will occur in the regulated floodplain of the Auglaize River. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/119866

DISTRICTWIDE

Bridge waterproofing on various routes (PID: 120592)

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing to waterproof bridges in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Van Wert, and Wyandot Counties.

Allen County

The Ohio 309 structure at mile marker 5.601 over the Ottawa River, just northwest of the village of Elida.

Defiance County

The U.S. 127 structure at mile marker 8.499 over Goller Ditch, a little over a half mile south of the U.S. 127 and Ohio 249 intersection.

The U.S. 127 structure at mile marker 9.613 over Little Lick Creek, a half mile north of the U.S. 127 and Ohio 249 intersection.

The Ohio 2 structure at mile marker 5.197 over Gordon Creek, about a mile and a half northwest of the village of Hicksville.

The Ohio 15 structure at mile marker 6.572 over Black Creek, about two and a half miles southeast of the village of Ney.

The Ohio 15 structure at mile marker 6.572 over Black Creek, about two and a half miles southeast of the village of Ney.

The Ohio 18 structure at mile marker 6.553 over the North Fork of Gordon Creek, about two and a half miles east of the village of Hicksville

Hancock County

The Ohio 12 structure at mile marker 27.138 over the East Branch of the Portage River, on the southwestern edge of the city of Fostoria.

The Ohio18 structure at mile marker 2.981 over the South Branch of the Portage River, four miles west of the city of Fostoria.

The Ohio 235 structure at mile marker 1.205 over Binkley Creek, a little over a half mile north of the U.S. 30 and Ohio 235 interchange.

The Ohio 235 structure at mile marker 2.042 over Cummins Ditch, about a mile and a half north of the U.S. 30 and Ohio 235 interchange.

The Ohio 235 structure at mile marker 2.364 over Cummins Ditch, slightly under two miles north of the U.S. 30 and Ohio 235 interchange.

The Ohio 235 structure at mile marker 3.357 over Riley Creek, slightly under three miles north of the U.S. 30 and Ohio 235 interchange.

The Ohio 235 structure at mile marker 15.087 over Ottawa Creek, just under a mile north of the village of Benton Ridge.

The Ohio 235 structure at mile marker 15.087 over Ottawa Creek, just under a mile north of the village of Benton Ridge.

The State Route 698 structure at mile marker 2.714 over Tiderishi Ditch, about two miles north of the village of Jenera.

Hardin County

The Ohio 67 structure at mile marker 19.275 over Tymochtee Creek, about two miles northeast of the city of Kenton.

The Ohio 81 structure at mile marker 4.035 over Grass Run, on the northeastern edge of the village of Ada.

The Ohio 81 structure at mile marker 10.150 over an unnamed tributary to Eagle Creek, on the southeastern edge of the unincorporated community of Dola.

The Ohio 292 structure at mile marker 7.500 over Manlove Run, on the southern edge of the city of Kenton.

Paulding County

The Ohio 66 structure at mile marker 1.060 over the Little Auglaize River, slightly over a half mile south of the unincorporated community of Mandale.

The Ohio 637 structure at mile marker 12.240 over Flatrock Creek, almost two miles south of the Ohio 637 and Ohio 111 intersection.

Van Wert County

The U.S. 33 structure at mile marker 1.941 over Duck Creek, just over a half mile southeast of the village of Willshire.

The U.S. 224 structure at mile marker 3.971 over Hoaglin Creek, almost a mile east of the unincorporated community of Middlebury.

The Ohio 49 structure at mile marker 21.461 over Middle Creek, just over a mile and a half north of the U.S. 30 and Ohio 49 intersection.

The U.S. 224 structure at mile marker 22.962 over Bell Ditch and at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Dog Creek Rd. The Ohio 49 structure at mile marker 21.461 over Middle Creek, just over a mile and a half north of the U.S. 30 and Ohio 49 intersection.

Wyandot County

The Ohio 67 structure at mile marker 23.210 over Taylor Creek, slightly over a half mile southwest of the unincorporated community of Belle Vernon.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures at all the above locations. Closures will not exceed seven days. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is scheduled to occur from the spring through the fall of 2025.