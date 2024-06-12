Various court hearings held this week

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A total of 15 criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Monday and Wednesday of this week. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Seven of the hearings were arraignments and at each one, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty.

Michael Flickinger, 58, of Venedocia, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, both first degree felonies; two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies; two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth degree felonies, and one count of voyeurism, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond, electronic house arrest with a curfew if released, and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 10.

Ethan Moore, 36, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, and two counts of assault, all fourth degree felonies. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond, electronic house arrest if released, and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 10.

Corbin Delgado, 19, of Grover Hill, entered a not guilty plea to burglary, a second degree felony, and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest with a curfew if released, and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference hearing was set for 11 a.m. July 2.

Ashley Paige, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

James Bloomfield, 48, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies; five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies, and five counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and and a curfew. A pre-trial conference hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 10.

Timothy Short Jr., 40, of Fort Jennings, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a third degree felony and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 31.

Nicholas Nevels, 40, of Bellefontaine, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 11 a.m. July 2.

Three defendants changed their pleas this week.

Christina Lyons, 38, of Payne, changed her plea to guilty to theft of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Frank Ross Jr., 55, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a single count of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 10.

Domonique Rowe, 22, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to an amended indictment of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 10.

Four others answered to various violation charges.

Amanda Trejo, 41, of Convoy, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to the probation office and completing an assessment. She was sentenced to 117 days jail with credit for 87 days already served, and she was ordered to pay court costs.

Daniel Lehmkuhle III, 25, of Delphos, admitted to violating his community control by failing to complete assessment and provide information to probation on a charge of trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He was sentenced to 179 days jail but was given credit for 179 days already served.

Brandon Decker, 26, of Convoy, admitted to violating his community control by failing a drug test. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash or surety and ordered Westwood to evaluate Decker for drug court. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 31. Decker was originally charged with illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or WIC Program (SNAP) beneifts, a fifth degree felony.

Tralisa Lane, 32, of Delphos, admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug test. Her bond and continued and Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 31.

In a separate and unrelated hearing, Emmett Waltz, III 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was given credit for 214 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.