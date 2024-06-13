CHP establishes endowment fund

Submitted information

CHP Home Care & Hospice has established an endowment fund with the Van Wert County Foundation in memory of its former Vice President of Finance, Fawn Burley, who passed in March.

Named the Fawn Burley CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund, the endowment will be used to benefit hospice patients in Van Wert County through CHP’s Hospice Patient Care Fund. The fund will be used in meeting the medical, physical, and emotional needs of terminally ill patients and their immediate family members.

Fawn Burley

Burley worked for 29 years in the CHP Finance Department, eventually becoming VP of Finance overseeing each of the three 501c3 nonprofit corporations comprising Community Health Professionals, Inc.

“Fawn would have been deeply honored,” said Mark Burley, Burley’s husband of 44 years. “She inspired so many people in her career at CHP. She was an inspiration to me every day watching her care so much for others, and she cared so much for CHP and the families it serves. This is a fitting honor and a pleasure to see.”

Donations to the Fawn Burley CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund may be made through the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, 45891.

Established in 1975, CHP Home Care & Hospice was the first home health and hospice care organization in Van Wert County. It serves communities in 15 counties in northwest and west central Ohio through 10 offices, an inpatient hospice center, and three adult day centers. For more information, visit ComHealthPro.org.