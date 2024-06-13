Norma Jean Stuckey

Norma Jean Stuckey, 76, of rural Van Wert passed away Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

She was born on January 31, 1948, in Van Wert the daughter of Paul Luther and Mary Marie (Girod) Replogle, who both preceded her in death. On November 26, 1966, she married Robert E. Stuckey who survives.

Norma Stuckey

Other family members include her four children, Tina M. (Kevin) Smith of Middle Point, Erik E. Stuckey of Ohio City, Trisha Stuckey (Carl Buckner) of Ohio City, and Crystal (James) Schleeter of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Logan Stuckey, Erika Stuckey, Lance Stuckey, Amanda Stuckey, Mackenzie (Thomas) States, Dylon Schleeter, Mercedes (Ryan) Hockemeyer, and Samantha Martin; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rex (Nancy) Replogle of Van Wert and Jeff Replogle of Wren; two sisters, Joyce Witte of Decatur, Indiana and Dixie (Dennis) Rathert of Ohio City, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin Scott Stuckey; a brother, Steven Replogle; a brother-in-law, Herman Witte, and a daughter-in-law, Leah Densel Stuckey.

Norma was a 1966 graduate of Van Wert High School. She had worked at Van Wert Manufacturing, VanCrest Nursing Home and had tended bar at many local bars. She retired from Fleetwood in Decatur. Norma loved playing bingo, scratch-off tickets and visiting Las Vegas.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be calling hours from 1-4 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: the American Heart Association or Angel Intervention in Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.