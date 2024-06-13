North Union Church has yard sale spaces

VW independent staff/submitted information

North Union Church is again hosting its annual U.S. 127 Yard Sale venue at 4486 U.S. 127, just north of Van Wert. The US 127 Yard Sale is known as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale” and North Union is directly on the route. This year’s event will be from July 31-August 3.

As always, the church’s kitchen committee will have a wide variety of homemade food and cold drinks for sale in the air-conditioned social room during sale hours for all four days of the event. Clean restrooms are also available for vendors and shoppers.

The location, food service, and facilities make North Union Church an ideal spot to set up shop and sell yard sale items. People from as far away as Alaska and Argentina have shopped at the church location.

Spaces are available to rent in the church yard: 20×20 foot spaces rent for $25 and 20×30 foot spaces rent for $35. These rates rent the space for all four days of the sale, with set-up beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Tables are available to rent for $10 each. The rental spaces are on the lawn to allow for easy tent anchoring.

Interested renters should contact Del Free, yard sale event manager, at 419.203.1726 for more information or to reserve a space. You can also contact the church office for more information at 419.238.9541 or northunionchurchofvanwert@gmail.com.