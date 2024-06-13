Overpasses to remain closed past the end of summer

The Stripe Road overpass is closed. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s going to be a while before a pair of overpasses over U.S. 30 in Van Wert County are open to traffic again.

Those two overpasses – Stripe Road in Van Wert and Converse Roselm Road in Middle Point – have been closed since early May, after it was discovered than at least one over-height vehicle struck both of them.

As it stands now, the two overpasses will likely be closed for at least 15 more weeks.

“We aim to reopen both locations by the end of September, pending the timely awarding and completion of the contract,” Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton said. “While we are hopeful to meet this target, the reopening date is contingent on the duration of the contracting and work process.”

Newton added an emergency repair plan for the two overpasses is being finalized this week and she said ODOT will soon be accepting bids for a contract to repair both bridges, which both sustained substantial damage.

“The main members, beams and girders were bent and damaged,” she said. “In addition, the cross-frame members and stiffeners were damaged.”

It’s unknown what vehicle struck the overpasses or precisely when it occurred.

“Wednesday, May 8, we held our annual “Roadeo” at the district office in Lima,” Newton explained. “Crews traveling to the event noticed the damage and concrete debris on the ground. Upon inspecting all the other bridges and we found the second one. We presume it was the same vehicle, as the damage appeared at the same time and in the same direction of travel, and we believe it was a very recent hit by the condition and location of the concrete that fell.”

“The vertical clearance of eastbound U.S. 30 at Stripe Road is 14’8″ and at Converse Roselm Road it is 14’75,” she added. “Stripe Road over U.S. 30 was built in 1965, and Converse Roselm Road over U.S. 30 was built in 1978. The standard for new construction is now 16’5″ and the maximum legal vehicle height in Ohio is 13’6,” she added. “Any vehicle over 13’6″ must have a permit and will be given a designated route to travel.”

Once repairs get underway, the beams and girders will be heat-straightened, repaired and painted. The cross-frames and stiffeners will be removed and replaced.