OVI checkpoint planned for Friday

Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Delphos Police Department, will team up on Friday to remove impaired drivers from roadways in Van Wert County.

As part of the effort, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Delphos Police Department, will conduct an OVI checkpoint Friday evening. The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.

Additionally, to aggressively combat impaired driving-related crashes, troopers and Delphos Officers will conduct saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint.

In 2023 there were 11,324 OVI-related crashes in which 725 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways. State troopers make on average 15,000 OVI arrest each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to call #677 if they suspect an impaired driver.