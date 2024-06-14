100th Schumm family reunion planned

VW independent staff/submitted information

The John George Schumm family will celebrate 100 years of Schumm reunions on August 4.

As part of the celebration, the massive genealogy book will be updated, with updated printed copies available at the reunion along with flash drive versions. To be as up-to-date as possible, send family updates if it haven’t been done in the past. Births, deaths, marriages or other family changes should include names and dates along with names of parents or grandparents. The deadline for submissions is Monday, June 30. Updates can be emailed to to schummfamilyreunion@gmail.com or mailed to Karen Bennett, 8664 Now Road, Rockford, 45882.

In celebration of 100 years of Schumm reunions, one of the family activities will include a gathering at the Fort Wayne Tincaps on Saturday evening, August 3. A catered picnic meal will begin at 5 p.m. at the Home Run Patio, followed by the game the Tincaps vs. West Michigan Whitecaps game. The Schumm family will be recognized on the big screen during the game. To purchase tickets, which include both the meal and the game, contact Al Schumm at 260.414.3285 by Friday, July 12.