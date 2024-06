2023-2024 OHSAA state champions

VW independent sports

With the 2023-2024 high school sports season complete, here is a list of the Ohio High School Athletic Association team champions from fall, winter and spring sports. The list includes the same school champions in girls and boys lacrosse, plus two different Cincinnati Country Day schools in girls soccer.

Fall sports

Cross country

Division I girls – Perrysburg

Division II girls – Minerva

Division III girls – Minster

Division I boys – Massillon Jackson

Division II boys – Marlington

Division III boys – Columbus Grove

Field hockey – Thomas Worthington

Football

Division I – Lakewood St. Edward

Division II – Massillon Washington

Division III – Toledo Central Catholic

Division IV – Glenville

Division V – Perry

Division VI – Kirtland

Division VII – Marion Local

Girls golf

Division I – Dublin Jerome

Division II – Columbus Academy

Boys golf

Division I – Anthony Wayne

Division II – Kettering Archbishop Alter

Division III – Warren JFK

Girls soccer

Division I – Walsh Jesuit

Division II – Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Division III – Cincinnati Country Day

Boys soccer

Division I – Cleveland St. Ignatius

Division II – Tipp City Tippecanoe

Division III – Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy

Volleyball (girls)

Division I – Kings Mills Kings

Division II – Cincinnati Mercy McAuley

Division III – Mentor Lake Catholic

Division IV – New Bremen

Winter sports

Girls basketball

Division I – Olmsted Falls

Division II – Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Division III – Columbus Africentric

Division IV – Fort Loramie

Boys basketball

Division I – Cleveland St. Ignatius

Division II – Kettering Archbishop Alter

Division III – Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Division IV – Richmond Heights

Girls bowling

Division I – Boardman

Division II – Springfield Kenton Ridge

Boys bowling

Division I – Beavercreek

Division II – Marion Pleasant

Gymnastics – Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Ice hockey – Cleveland St. Ignatius

Swimming (girls)

Division I – Upper Arlington

Division II – Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown

Swimming (boys)

Division I – Cincinnati St. Xavier

Division II – Hunting Valley University School

Wrestling (girls) – Olentangy Orange

Wrestling (boys)

Division I – Lakewood St. Edward

Division II – Graham Local

Division III – Milan Edison

Spring sports

Baseball

Division I – Mason

Division II – Beloit West Branch

Division III – Heath

Division IV – Berlin Hiland

Lacrosse (girls)

Division I – Olentangy Liberty

Division II – Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Lacrosse (boys)

Division I – Olentangy Liberty

Division II – Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Softball

Division I – Austintown-Fitch

Division II – Canfield

Division III – Baltimore Liberty-Union

Division IV – Strasburg-Franklin

Track and field (girls)

Division I – Huber Heights Wayne

Division II – Woodridge

Division III – Smithville

Track and field (boys)

Division I – Elyria

Division II – Huron

Division III – Marion Local

Volleyball (boys)

Division I – Cincinnati St. Xavier

Division II – Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas