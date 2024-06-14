Buckle Up with Brutus program planned

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office is partnering with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), The Ohio State University, and The Ohio School Resource Officers Association to implement a new program to educate students and families about the importance of wearing a seat belt and using a booster seat. “Buckle Up with Brutus” blends the latest in car seat safety science into a fun, interactive program.

“Buckle Up with Brutus” is intended to reach second and third grade students. The curriculum designed by OTSO, SADD, and Ohio State University includes talking points, activities, worksheets, and a video of Brutus’ Seat Belt Boogie that school resource officers can present in schools. Students will also learn strategies for being a good passenger in vehicles.

This program, which is aligned with the second and third grade curriculum standards, was first announced at the 2024 Ohio Traffic Safety Summit in Columbus and will be launched statewide for the 2024-2025 school year. It is also one of the recommendations from the Safety Belt Task Force, which released a full report on seat belt use in Ohio in May 2024.

OTSO is now working to identify schools and law enforcement agencies that are interested in presenting “Buckle Up with Brutus” once the new school year begins.