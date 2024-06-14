Carmen E. Houser

Carmen E. Houser, 81, of Russells Point, passed away Monday, June 10, 2024 under hospice care at St. Rita’s hospital, Lima.

She was born October 22, 1942, in Van Wert, the daughter of Eldon (Sam) Snyder and Elizabeth (Betty) Wermer Snyder. She was a 1960 graduate of Indian Lake Local School District, Washington High School, Lewistown, and over the years attended several nursing schools. In 1999 Carmen married James Houser and he survives.

Also surviving are her children, Scott (Tracy) Keith of Bloomfield, Indiana, Craig Keith of Lakeview, Doug (Mona) Keith of Clifton, Tennessee, Mitch (Jody) Keith of Jackson Center, Kendra Ducote of Fairborn, and Mika (Curtis) Hites of Huntsville; stepchildren, Todd (Sally) Houser of Alger, and Darcie Houser and Charles Houser, both of Lima; son-in-law, Bill McNeal of Lewistown, and sister, Rita Snyder of Centerville. Her extended family includes nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a dear friend of over 60 years, Tracie Stemen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronald Snyder, and stepdaughter, Pam McNeal.

Carmen worked in nursing for over 40 years and enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband, Jim.

Private family services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.

Condolences may be expressed at www.shoffstallfuneralhome.com.