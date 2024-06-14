Checkpoint planned for Ohio 66

Submitted information

DELPHOS — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Delphos Police Department, will team up tonight (Friday), in Delphos, to remove impaired drivers from roadways in Van Wert County.

As part of the effort, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Delphos Police Departmentwill conduct an OVI checkpoint from 6-10 p.m. on Ohio 66 (W. Fifth Street), in the City of Delphos.

Additionally, to aggressively combat impaired driving-related crashes, troopers and Delphos officers will conduct saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.