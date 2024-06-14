DeWine delays three more executions

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution:

Lawrence Landrum, who was scheduled to be executed on October 15, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to October 13, 2027.

Warren K. Henness, who was scheduled to be executed on December 17, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to December 15, 2027. Sean Carter, who was scheduled to be executed on January 22, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to November 17, 2027.

According to a press release, Governor DeWine issued the reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.

DeWine previously stated all executions in Ohio will be suspended until the General Assembly chooses an alternative to lethal injection. Ohio’s last execution occurred in July, 2018.