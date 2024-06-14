Monica (Lewis) Kruse

Monica (Lewis) Kruse, age 93, passed into God’s benevolent arms on Thursday, June 12, 2024. In her uniquely enigmatic way, Monica gifted her children, family, and friends with a loving and abiding farewell.

As a young woman, Monica met and married Russell Lowell Kruse, whom she had met while roller skating at the YWCA. After Russ passed suddenly in 1993, Monica tapped into a deep well of inner strength to learn to live without him. With her characteristic steady hand and quiet dignity, she kept their home and maintained the large yard in impeccable order for over 30 years. Monica will be remembered as a true homemaker and dedicated mother who, over the course of her life, modeled uncompromising principles and values.

As well, there will be a host of mutually loyal girlfriends with fond memories of leisurely lunches and winter getaways. All who were blessed to know her will attest to Monica’s spirit of generosity in both word and deed. Monica never had a bad word to say about another person and was quick to defend the least among us where others might indulge in less than charitable conversation. In lighter moments, Monica would reveal an unexpected, impish sense of humor highlighted by a sweet twinkle in her bright blue eyes. Never putting herself first, Monica could wax eloquently at family dinners about how much she loved to pick apart chicken wings, thus ensuring the best of the bird went to others.

A longtime employee of Federal Mogul in Van Wert and a devout parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Monica’s preferred way to relax was sitting at the kitchen window or on the front porch “watching the world go by.” Those who knew her well understood that underneath her joy in these simple pleasures lay a rich and contemplative inner world. Monica was a good listener, a keen observer, and a master at keeping her own counsel. She managed to be kind, gentle, tolerant, and spirited all at the same time. So many of these admirable qualities might have been rooted in the courage and resilience

Monica showed when, at age 16, she took her youngest sister by one hand and held a single suitcase in the other as she left the only home she had ever known, not knowing whether she would ever see it again, and boarded a ship from Fleur de Lys, Newfoundland for the United States of America. Indeed, springtime always did make Monica homesick. Now God has called her to His eternal home where she is reunited with her beloved husband, Russ, and many other much loved family and friends.

Monica was born on January 23, 1931, in Fleur de Lys, Newfoundland, Canada the daughter of Michael Francis Lewis and Bridget (Antle) Lewis, who both preceded her in death. On April 19, 1952, she married Russell Lowell Kruse who preceded her in death on January 26, 1993.

Family survivors include her three children, Douglas Kruse of Boston, Massachusetts, Deborah A. (Ron) Dull of Van Wert and Diane R. (Michael) Joyce of Spencerville; five grandchildren, Shannon (Brad) Greve, Katie (Matt) Brita, Bill Dull, Ben Kruse and Erin Kruse; five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Marie A. (Eugene) Ladd of Van Wert.

Monica was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lawrence “Larry” Lewis, Thomas J. “Tom” Lewis, Michael “Mike” Lewis and four sisters, Elizabeth “Nell” Walsh, Cecila “Irene” Carrier, Madeline Peaty and Patricia Bryan.

A funeral service for Monica will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Fleur de Lys, Newfoundland, Canada Fire & EMS Department.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.