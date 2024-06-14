Sheriff’s Office has purchased body cams

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office will soon join the Van Wert Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in using body cameras.

Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said Friday that his office has ordered and received body cameras.

“We are working to get our training set up with the company, then training for employees and anything unknown that we need to work through,” Riggenbach said. “It will probably be a couple months to get things running.”

The Van Wert Police Department has been using body cameras and dashboard cameras since early-to-mid April (see story here). The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has used body cameras since 2022.