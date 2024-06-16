NWS issues 5-day Excessive Heat Watch

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, effective from 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21. The watch area includes Van Wert County, the entire surrounding area and beyond.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for head related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if at all possible, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles in any circumstances, as car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.