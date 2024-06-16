Country Fest 5K set for June 22

Submitted information

MARIA STEIN – The 30th annual Country Fest 5K with a run/walk will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22.

This chip timed race will start and end near the Country Fest grounds entrance in Maria Stein. Pre-registration is $15 online at www.mercerhealth5kchallenge.com. Race day registration will from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at shelter house next to the Maria Stein Shine of the Holy Relics. All runners 14 and under race for free with a completed registration form.

An award ceremony will follow the event and refreshments will be served. Food stands at the festival also will open at this time.