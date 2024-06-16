Harold Guy Cox

Harold Guy Cox, 89, of Middle Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born on August 7, 1934, in Buda, Illinois, to Glenn and Evalin (Dally) Cox, who both preceded him in death.

Harold enjoyed his 50 year career as a truck driver, putting on many miles over the roads. He was employed by Kell Bros., Bee Line Logistics, Aeroquip and Bob Dickman. He was also active with the Middle Point Fire Department for 37 years where he served as assistant chief.

Harold is survived by his wife of 48 years, Retha (Hart) Cox of Middle Point; nine children: Debra (Charlei) Buckman of Buda, Illinois; Helen Graff, Mark Cox, Mike (Brenadet) Cox, Dawn (Tom) VanDamn, Jenny (Brent) Petterson, all of Kewanee, Illinois; Allen (Joy) Cox of Elberon, Iowa; Harold Cox Jr. of St. Mary, Georgia, and Laura Sall of Galva, Illinois; a foster daughter, Barbara Miller of Delphos; sister-in-law, Elaine Moore of Delphos, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services for Harold will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

