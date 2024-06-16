High heat, humidity to blanket the region this week

VW independent staff

Dangerous conditions caused by temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will impact Van Wert County and the surrounding area all of this week and perhaps beyond. On Sunday, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Van Wert County, all of northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana and southern Michigan. It’s in effect from 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21.

Everyone is urged to be aware of the potential for excessive heat and to use the recommendations below to prevent potentially dangerous heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

High temperatures pose the threat of heat-related illnesses for all people, but some are more at risk than others. High-risk groups include young children, the elderly, those who are overweight and those who have chronic medical conditions.

The Ohio Department of Health has offered tips to follow during periods of high temperatures and high humidity:

Drink cool fluids

Help your body sweat and cool down by staying well hydrated with water. Don’t wait until you are thirsty to start drinking water.

Adults should drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day. Monitor your body – you may need to drink more on hot and humid days. Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid fluids that contain alcohol or caffeine, because they can add to dehydration and increase the effects of heat illness.

Monitor or Limit Outdoor Activities

Plan outdoor activities for the early morning or evening when the sun is less direct.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

A wide-brimmed hat protects against sunburn and helps keep the body cooler.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against UV-A and UV-B rays and has a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15.

Move to the shade or into an air-conditioned building at the first signs of heat illness.

Very young children may become preoccupied with outdoor play and not realize that they are getting overheated. Adults should require frequent breaks and bring them indoors for a cool drink.

Children or youth involved in team sports should be closely monitored for signs of heat stress.

Consideration should be given to shifting practices and games to cooler times of the day.

Don’t Forget Your Pets

Animals kept outdoors should have plenty of fresh water and a covered area to get out of the sun and cool down.

Never leave pets in vehicles. Even if the windows are cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes.

Be A Good Neighbor

Family, friends and neighbors are urged to periodically check on the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions since they are among those at highest risk for heat-related illnesses.

Encourage them to stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible, and to look for an air- conditioned shelter if necessary.

Recommend that they take cool showers or baths to cool down. Tell them to seek medical care immediately if they have symptoms of heat-related illness like muscle cramps, headaches, nausea or vomiting.

Know the Signs of Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is characterized by heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; a headache; and nausea.

Move the exhausted individual to a cool place, loosen their clothing, and have them sip water. If possible, put cool, wet clothes on the person or take a cool bath. If the exhausted individual begins throwing up, or if symptoms get worse or last for over an hour – call 911.

