Lorrie A. Niese

Lorrie A. Niese, 62 of Middle Point, passed away 7:54 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

She was born January 10, 1962, in Lima to Richard and Carol (Roby) Moening. Her father is deceased, and her mother survives in Ottawa. She had been married to Michael Niese.

Other survivors include three children: Emily (Jim) Welling, Brent Niese, and Brady (Betsy) Niese all of Middle Point; six grandchildren: Isiac, Gaven, Emily, Austin, Braylee and Eliza; four siblings: Tonnie (Dan) Leopold, Terri (Jay) Warnecke and Rick Moening all of Ottawa, and Amy (Ben) Ellerbrock of Leipsic; and best friend, Becky Ricker of Middle Point.

She was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Julie Moening.

Lorrie was the owner of Huggy Bear Campground, RV Sales and Van Wert and Decatur Carts & More. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert and the Delphos Eagles. Lorrie loved landscaping and flower arranging and winters in Florida.

A funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings, with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Township Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township and one hour prior to the mass Tuesday at the church. The family would love to see everyone in their Huggy Bear attire.

In lieu of flowers preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Foundation or Middle Point Fire & EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.