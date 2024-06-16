OVI enforcement effort yields 1 arrest

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — The results are in from Friday night’s OVI checkpoint in Delphos.

As part of the effort, The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Delphos Police Department teamed up to conduct an OVI checkpoint from 6-9 p.m. on Ohio 66 (W. Fifth Street), in the City of Delphos. During the checkpoint, troopers and officers made brief contact with the drivers of 316 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint. Westbound and eastbound traffic was checked, and none of the drivers were found to be impaired.

During and following the checkpoint, saturation patrols were conducted to combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes. During the saturation patrols, 40 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations, with one driver found to be impaired and arrested for OVI.