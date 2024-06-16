Scholarship fund to help with DC trip

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation has announced the Linda and Charlie Baer Scholarship Fund was recently established to support the annual Washington DC trip for eighth grade students at Crestview Middle School.

The Baers have longstanding ties to the school district and the community.

Charlie and Linda Baer

Linda and Charlie were both 1960 graduates of Convoy-Union High School. Linda began her career at Central Mutual Insurance Company, then Convoy Bank before accepting a position at Crestview High School as secretary to the principal. For 13 years, she dearly loved being at Crestview until health issues forced her to retire. Her outgoing personality and amazing smile made her ideal for this position before health issues forced her to retire. She made it a point to know all students by their given name. Linda was also blessed a the God-given gifts needed to sing in the church choir and play the piano by ear without knowing a single musical note. She was also a mentor to younger women in the church and community, teaching how to be a wife and mother by example and words of wisdom. She was a member of the Convoy Community Foundation and the Psi Iota Xi sorority.

Charlie began his career by serving in the U.S. Army for three years in Kentucky, Texas and Germany. After being discharged from the service, he worked at the National Seal for 18 months and then International Harvester/Navistar for 42 years. He has always been active in the community, serving 12 years on the Convoy Village Council and 18 years on the Edgewood Park Board. Charlie has been an active member of the Convoy Lions Club for 53 years and was an original member of the Convoy Community Foundation and the Crestview Education Hall of Fame Committee.

Charlie and Linda are the parents of a son, Troy, who is a graduate of Crestview High School and The Ohio State University with a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering.

The new scholarship fund will distribute funds equally to all students, as Linda had a place in her heart for all students.

The Convoy Community Foundation was established in 1979 to support and fund projects and scholarships within the Crestview school district.