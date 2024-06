Union Twp. Trustees change meetings

Submitted information

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Union Township Trustees has been moved from June 27 to 8 p.m. June 26. In addition, the July trustee meeting has been moved up by a day, to 8 p.m. July 10. The 2025 tax budget hearing for Union Township will also be held at 8 p.m. July 10, 2024 at the Union Township Building.