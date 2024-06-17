Donald R. Fisher Sr.

Donald R. Fisher Sr. went to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at his residence.

He was a man of many talents and passions. Born on April 10, 1936, in Lima, to Edgar Leroy and Gertrude (Jones) Fisher, who both preceded her in death, he graduated from Lima Central High School and later married the love of his life, Gloria Leghart on July 22, 1961.

Donald Fisher Sr.

Don proudly served in the Marine Corps and was known by many as a dedicated machinist and the “big fish”, working in the tool crib for Chrysler for 36 years. He was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #370 in Lima.

His hobbies included woodworking, fixing things around the house, deer hunting, and watching John Wayne Westerns. Don was a loyal fan of the Chicago Bears and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and always cheered on his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. Donald had a special talent for whistling like a train, and he loved to impart his wisdom and life lessons on his grandchildren. Upon retirement from Chrysler, he continued working as a third shift stocker at Walmart, a role he embraced with dedication and enthusiasm.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Julie (Jeff) Reidt of Van Wert; Mark (Debbie) Fisher of Shawnee, Cynthia (Jeremy) Bragg of Delphos, and Jennifer Fisher of Delphos; daughter-in-law, Jackie Fisher of Delphos, as well as nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Fisher; sons, Donald Fisher Jr and Matthew “Buzz” Fisher; daughter-in-law, Carol Fisher; sisters, Edna Fisher, Jeanette Young, Susie Stephenson, Juanita Budd, Eleanor Lepley, Betty Ruckel, Glenna Walters; brothers, Bob Fisher and Ed Fisher.

Don and Gloria will be laid to rest together at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

To share in Don’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.