Linda Metz

Linda Metz, 75, of Rockford, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, at her home with her family.

Linda was born on September 18, 1948, in Van Wert to Waldo (Whitey) and Mary Ellen (Custer) Stetler, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Donita Loucks and a stepson, Steven Eugene Metz.

Linda graduated from Ohio City Liberty in 1966. Linda married Ron Metz in 1985.

Survivors include three sons, Trace Glosette of Celina, Tom (Amy) Lyons of Rockford, and Chip (Amy) Lyons also of Rockford; stepson, Tim (Melissa) Metz of Rockford, and two stepdaughters, Stephanie George of Ohio City and Tami Metz (Jeremy Kline) of St. Marys; grandchildren, Skylar Glosette, Sam Glosette (Justin Kelsey), Cody (Sierra) Glosette, Hayden Lyons, Conner Lyons, Rylan Lyons, Parker Lyons, Branson Lyons, Preslie Lyons, Brooks Lyons, Jordan (Olivia) Bair, Austin Metz, and Andy Metz; numerous great-grandchildren and a brother, Gary (Ann) Stetler of Delphos.

Linda worked at several different places including Federal Mogul, GE Decatur, Mercer Health Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital. She was a very hard worker. Linda loved to shop and also peruse garage sales looking for bargains. She was always thinking of others and what they could use. Linda attended Olive Branch Church of God of Rockford.

Friends may call from 12-4 p.m. Sunday June 23, at Cowan and Sons Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Rockford EMS, Ohio City EMS and Ever Heart Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.