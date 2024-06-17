Michael L. Kline

Michael L. Kline, 76, of Delphos passed away Friday evening, June 14, 2024, at Mt. Carmel Hospital East in Columbus, surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with Cancer.

He was born on December 2, 1947, in Van Wert the son of William Lowell and Thelma Mae (Tickle) Kline, who both preceded him in death. On July 4, 1984, he married the former Sharon K. Parrish who survives.

He is also survived by other family members including his children, Randy D. (Nicole) Kline of Savanna, Georgia, Michael Joseph Gordon (Rachel) Kline of Clarksville, Tennessee, Robert W. (Cathy) Hartman of Willshire, Michael W. (Sabrina) Hartman of Ottoville, and Cyndi E. (Phillip) Rhea of New Albany; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Boyd W. “Butch” (Kay) Kline of Florida; two sisters, Robin (Larry) Worden of Rockford and Amy (Don) Schumm of New Paris, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister Beverly Richards and grandson Lance Hale Hartman.

Mike was a 1966 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and earned an accounting degree from Northwest State College in Archbold. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Grote Company and also worked at Auto Zone in Delphos. He loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s extracurricular events, always being there. He was a lover of The Ohio State University and followed all of their sports teams as a true fan as well as watching NASCAR races.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warriors.

