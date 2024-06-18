Ag Society awarded $107K state grant

VW independent staff

Nearly $107,000 has been awarded to the Van Wert County Agricultural Society to help support the fairgrounds and enhance experiences for fairgoers.

The funding was awarded as part of Ohio’s County and Independent Fair Grant Program, which was established to support county and independent agricultural societies with improvements including upgrades to grounds, electrical and sanitation systems, machinery and equipment, and ADA accommodations.

All 94 of Ohio’s county and independent fairs applied and received funding, with 92 of them each receiving up to $106,831.54. The remaining two fairs requested a lower amount.

“Ohio’s county and independent fairs are a longstanding pastime and are deeply embedded in the heart of our communities,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “By funding necessary improvements, we’re ensuring fairgrounds are safe, accessible, and enjoyable for all, allowing families to keep making memories for generations to come.”

“Our local fairs are truly a place of agricultural tradition and celebration,” said Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. “People from communities everywhere come to visit and learn about agriculture because of the quality of programming at our fairs. These dollars will continue to uplift and improve each and every fairground across the state.”

The fair season officially kicked off June 8 with the Paulding County Fair and will wrap up October 12 with the Fairfield County Fair. A complete list of Ohio’s fairs is available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.