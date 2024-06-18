Block Party postponed, concert moved

VW independent staff

Stifling hot conditions through the weekend have led to a change of plans in downtown Van Wert. Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party, scheduled for 4-10 p.m. Friday, June 21, has been postponed for safety reasons.

“Keeping our vendors, volunteers, and community members safety in mind; we have postponed the event to Friday, August 9, in partnership with Feel Good Fridays Kaitlyn Schmit and Friends,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said.

This Friday’s Feel Good Fridays concert with the Poison tribute band Get Poison’d has been moved from Fountain Park to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.