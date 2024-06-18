Iva Lou Owens

Iva Lou Owens, 92, passed away Monday morning, June 17, 2024 at her residence in rural Van Wert.

She was born on November 2, 1931, in Paulding County, the daughter of Elmer E. and Betty M. (Waldron) Laukhuf, who both preceded her in death. She married Edward Ervin Owens on August 19, 1950, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2019.

Family survivors include her three sons, Brad (Marsha) Owens of Convoy, Kevan (Susan) Owens of Van Wert, and Stan (Susan) Owens of Convoy; a sister, Patricia (David) Greulach of Haviland; seven grandchildren, Travis (Miriam) Owens, Jared (Sara) Owens, Greg (Kim) Owens, Julie (Chris) Moir, Ashley Owens, Laura (Frankie) Bowen and Nathan Owens; 17 great- grandchildren, and sisters-in-law, Charlotte Laukhuf of Haviland and Joyce Owens of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Vivian Elizabeth Owens and two brothers, Larry E. Laukhuf and Willard Laukhuf, Jr.

Iva Lou was a 1949 graduate of Haviland High School where she was the class salutatorian. She was an outstanding athlete being a cheerleader and playing softball in high school and then in church leagues beyond school. She was a homemaker and farmer and enjoyed raising livestock, canning, gardening and baking pies. Iva Lou was a former member of the Convoy United Brethren Church and later attended Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy. She served as a Crestview Bible Board member for many years. She always enjoyed sports and loved to watch her grandkids participate in their many activities.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Wayne Kargas officiating. Interment will follow at Convoy I. O. O. F. Cemetery. Calling hours are 11 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: the Sugar Ridge Church of God.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.