John F. “Jack” Aurand

John F. “Jack” Aurand, 87, of Van Wert, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born September 4,1936, in Toledo, to Merle J. and Naomi C. (Greenler) Aurand, who both preceded him in death.

A 1954 graduate of Van Wert High School, Jack spent his career working at General Dynamics, Chrysler, and National Seal, ultimately retiring from the Lima Tank Plant.

In February, 1959, Jack married Jona B. Runnion and together they raised two sons, Guy and Michael Aurand. She preceded him in death in 2010.

In his retirement years, he attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with his significant other, Joan Blankmyer.

Jack was a loving father to Michael S. (Becky) Aurand and Guy A. Aurand, and a doting grandfather to Zack (Shiloe) Aurand and Sarah (John) Fay. His family was expanded with the arrival of his great-grandchild, Zoey Kolika Fay, who brought great joy to his life.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Aurand.

The family would like to share their gratitude to Joan Blankmyer and her family for the love and care shown to Jack during his later years.

A memorial mass will be held in the fall at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Friends and family will be welcomed to join the funeral services in memory of John’s life and legacy.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

To share in Jack’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.