Pump prices increase, lower locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 22.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s latest survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Even with the increase, prices in Ohio are 10 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.73 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.55 a gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.44 per gallon. Locally, Monday’s pump prices were well below the Ohio average, ranging from $2.99 to $3.29 per gallon for self serve regular.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 18 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Since the national average price of gasoline fell to its lowest June level since 2021 last week, we’ve seen the drop in prices take a break, with some states seeing a small rise over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Thankfully, I expect this to be more like a short timeout, with an eventual return to falling gasoline prices in most states,”. Also factoring in gasoline demand that has been running a bit weaker than expected, market fundamentals look pretty good right now if you’re a motorist.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

June 17, 2023: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

June 17, 2022: $5.00/g (U.S. Average: $4.99/g)

June 17, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 17, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

June 17, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

June 17, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

June 17, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

June 17, 2016: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 17, 2015: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 17, 2014: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)